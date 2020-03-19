Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KEMET were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

