Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of NewMarket worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,890,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU opened at $410.80 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $350.75 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.