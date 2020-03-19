Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 333.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.98%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

