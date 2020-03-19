Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,926,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

