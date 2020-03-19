Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,732 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

