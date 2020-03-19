Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cactus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE WHD opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

