Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

