Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ALSN opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.
Allison Transmission Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
