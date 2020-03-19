Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

