Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 5,606 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,032 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,148,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $144.48 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

