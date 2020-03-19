Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,392 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UGI by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

