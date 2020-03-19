Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 54,902 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 278.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 154,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

