Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,200 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.89% of Delta Apparel worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 132,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director James Bradley Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

