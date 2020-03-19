Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,900 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of KSS opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

