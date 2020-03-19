Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $627.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

