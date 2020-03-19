Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

