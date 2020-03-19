Citigroup Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.