Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 8.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BSML opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13.

