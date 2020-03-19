Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

