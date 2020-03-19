Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,473,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

