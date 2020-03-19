Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,022 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

