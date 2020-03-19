Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 245,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 122,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

