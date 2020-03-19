Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,216 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

