Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,879 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AngioDynamics worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $8.33 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

