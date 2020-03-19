Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 361,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

