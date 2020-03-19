Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dorian LPG worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

