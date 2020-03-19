Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.75 Million in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

