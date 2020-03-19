KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

