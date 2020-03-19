Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.12.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,216 Shares of Workiva Inc
Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,216 Shares of Workiva Inc
Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,879 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,879 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Dorian LPG Ltd Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Dorian LPG Ltd Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.75 Million in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.75 Million in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
KDDI CORP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank
KDDI CORP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report