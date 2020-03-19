Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.12.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

