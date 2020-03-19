Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.