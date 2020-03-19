Johnson Rice Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

