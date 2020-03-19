InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NSPR opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 298,772 shares in the last quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

