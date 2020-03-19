UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.21. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $159.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

