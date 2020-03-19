LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LZAGY opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

