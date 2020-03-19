KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KSRYY stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. KAO has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $39.11.
About KAO
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.