KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KSRYY stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. KAO has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

About KAO

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It operates through Cosmetics Business, Cosmetaries Business, and Other Business segments. It provides makeup, skincare, nail care, and hair care products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners.

The Fly

