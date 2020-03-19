ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ITV PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. ITV PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Analyst Recommendations for ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

