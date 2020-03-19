Harry T. Mcmahon Acquires 8,900 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $251,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,122. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSN stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

