Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Up 7.2%

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.41, 200,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 210,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDZI. BidaskClub upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
