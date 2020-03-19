Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Up 7.2%

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.41, 200,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 210,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDZI. BidaskClub upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 49.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

