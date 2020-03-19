Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.71 and last traded at $86.71, 6,241,049 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 445% from the average session volume of 1,145,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,044,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

