Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Trading Up 6.9%

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.05 and last traded at $93.59, 354,304 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 146,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

