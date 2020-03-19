Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.30 and last traded at $81.64, approximately 2,566,725 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,418,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

