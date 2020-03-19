Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30, 3,621,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,784,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

