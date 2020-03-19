Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.00, 480,706 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 327,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.