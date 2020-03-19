Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.00, 480,706 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 327,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,181 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
