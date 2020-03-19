Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.50, 711,482 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 568,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

