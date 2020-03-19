Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.96, approximately 6,917,717 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,649,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

