Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,437,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

