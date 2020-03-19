Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 134,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.