Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,775 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 157,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 122,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,506,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

