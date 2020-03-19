Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.83 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CXP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,698 shares of company stock valued at $432,754. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

