Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

