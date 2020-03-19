Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 164.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 270.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $10,996,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,807 shares of company stock worth $14,916,726 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

